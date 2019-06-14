Acts announced for this year's North Sea Sounds music cruise with DFDS

Revel in the retro disco beats of Imagination and Odyssey as DFDS announce a music line-up for a music cruise on their popular Newcastle to Amsterdam route.

Following the success of previous North Sea Sounds cruises, which have featured headline performances from Level 42, Martha and the Vandellas, Craig Charles and the Brand New Heavies, it’s been announced that 80s funk and soul will be the theme of this year’s music cruise with performances by Imagination and Odyssey.

Flamboyant funk trio Imagination featuring Leee John and disco legends Odyssey will play full sets featuring hits including Body Talk, Use It Up and Native New Yorker as the ship sets sail from Newcastle on November 8.

Early bird prices for the two-night mini cruise start from £94 per person each way for bookings made before October 16, 2019.

Guests will arrive in Amsterdam at 10am on November 9 and have up to five hours to explore the Dutch city before returning on an overnight sailing, arriving in Newcastle at 9.15am on November 10.

Imagination are fronted by Leee John, one of the pioneers of black British music, tracing the roots of his sound to the deep soul of 1970s America.

Odyssey

The group broke box office records with a series of London shows in the early 1980s and sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, with popular hits including Body Talk, In and Out of Love and Music and Lights. As well as chalking up over 40 years of chart success, Imagination’s music has influenced other chart-toppers including Destiny’s Child and Mariah Carey.

Odyssey’s best-known smash hit Native New Yorker came from their debut album and was an international hit in 1977. Fronted by Lillian Lopez, the band produced a string of hits in the 1980s.

Vocalist Romina Johnson is well-known for her collaboration with producer Artful Dodger on the 2000 hit Movin’ Too Fast.

The events are co-organised and promoted by Newcastle-based Jumpin’ Hot Club.

Tickets for previous North Sea Sounds cruises have sold out within weeks and customers are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

For more information visitwww.dfdsseaways.co.uk/nss or call 0871 522 9955.