Actor shaves his head to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

John Paul Noel Hofilena before and after the head shave for charity.

John Paul Noel Hofilena, from Cramlington, is playing Uncle Fester in The Addams Family as part of Blyth Music & Theatre Company’s performances at the Phoenix Theatre this week.

The 29-year-old had been planning on wearing a bald cap but decided to take the plunge and shave his head, helping raising money for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal run by The British Red Cross Society.

Within a day of launching the appeal, he had raised £260 towards his £1,000 target.

He said: “I tried to wear a bald cap but there were issues with it and I didn’t feel confident with it so I asked my friends and cast members about shaving my head and they said go for it, and suggested doing it for charity and the people in Ukraine need help.

“My mother sends parcels and supplies out to the Philippines, where I’m from, and I wanted to help in any way that I can.

“This is the second time I’ve been bald. The first time was when I was nine and my Dad suggested it but I was laughed at and bullied at school but I’ve been really surprised by the reaction this time.

“I feel pretty good, still getting used to it and not having to shampoo my hair, but it’s for a great cause.”

To make a donation to the appeal visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/blyth-mtc