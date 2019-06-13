Active Northumberland trio clock up 90 years in leisure industry

Three members of the Active Northumberland team have worked together for over thirty years, clocking up an impressive 90 years experience between them.

Steven Temple, Shaun Gaines and Melvyn Slack started in the industry as young boys on youth and employment training schemes and have progressed up the career ladder.

Steven is now manager of Willowburn, Newbiggin and Druridge Bay leisure facilities, Melvyn, a former miner is a full time Swimming Instructor at Willowburn, while Shaun plays a vital role within the fitness team, delivering inspirational classes and working in the gym.

Steven said: “ I remember when we first started all those years ago, and here we are now,

still working together closely in an industry and in jobs that we enjoy.

“I think what we get most satisfaction from is that we are meeting and working with all ages of the local community and making a small but important difference to their fitness, health and wellbeing.“