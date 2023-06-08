Fitness membership is up +32% on pre-Covid numbers and members are making full use of the facilities with over 10% extra visits to the gym, fitness classes or swimming in May 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

It comes after Northumberland County Council committed to spending £65m to build new centres in Morpeth, Berwick and Ponteland and breathe new life into facilities at Blyth, Newbiggin and Hexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland said: “I think the Covid pandemic really highlighted the importance of exercise for people’s physical health, mental health and wellbeing, and our membership is now at record levels.

An aquafit class.

He puts the unprecedented increase down to a number of factors:

“Active Northumberland offers something for everyone,” he said. “We cater for people just starting their fitness journey all the way up to elite athletes.

“Combined with high quality facilities, a welcoming and experienced leisure and fitness team, alongside flexible membership options, we’re making health and fitness more accessible and affordable for customers and seeing fantastic usage in our centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last month we had a record number of people signing up to become members.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, added: “This is fantastic news and comes on the back of our commitment to the biggest spend on leisure facilities this county has ever seen.

"Without a doubt, residents now have some of the best facilities in the North East and the incredible figures speak for themselves.”