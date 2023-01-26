Now, at the touch of a button people can quickly find their local leisure centre, view exercise classes and swimming pool timetables and find out more information about costs, membership options and offers.

The new style web pages also provide more information about opportunities for family fun and health and well-being activities. Also available is more content on leisure facilities including spa, bowling, climbing and soft play.

There is also information about the range of facilities and gym equipment available at each of the centres, a new search function to make it easier to find activities and also an area where customers can share their thoughts and feedback.

The new website will make finding what's available in your nearest leisure centre much easier.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “Over the last six months we have gathered feedback from our customers, employees and members to help inform the design of the new website.

“The result is a new and accessible website which is easier to use, especially on mobile devices, and which will make our customers information gathering process much simpler.”

“If you aren’t familiar with what Active Northumberland can offer and how we can help you on your wellness journey, I’d encourage you to log on and have a look at the wide range of opportunities to be active.

“We offer classes and facilities for all ages, interests and fitness abilities and our experienced and friendly staff are always on hand to welcome you and support you in reaching your health and well-being goals.”