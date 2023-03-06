Age and fitness level doesn’t matter for the challenge as your contribution, no matter how big or small, could help your sports and leisure centre win PE equipment for local schools.

The Let’s Move for a Better World challenge is Technogym’s, industry leading fitness equipment provider, biggest social campaign, which will run from March 14 to March 31. It aims to bring together communities across the UK to earn MOVEs at their chosen facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A MOVE is a measure of physical activity that has been created by Technogym to give everyone the same chance and opportunity – irrespective of age, sex and level of physical ability.

The challenge is running from March 14 until March 31.

During the challenge, individual members will simply log into their mywellness account on Active Northumberland’s Technogym equipment and track their workouts to document their MOVEs. Each participant’s MOVEs will be automatically added to their facility’s grand total.

MOVEs can be collected not only during workouts on cardio and strength equipment, but also any fitness classes, swim sessions and any other activities you are participating in within Active Northumberland facilities or outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge is open to members and casual users of the participating Active Northumberland leisure centres – Ashington, Blyth, Berwick, Concordia in Cramlington, Ponteland, Prudhoe Waterworld, Wentworth Sports Centre in Hexham and Willowburn Sports Centre in Alnwick.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “There is nothing our Active Northumberland customers and staff like more than a fitness challenge and some great friendly rivalry between the centres to see who can top the leaderboard.

“Whatever your age or activity levels, and regardless of whether you go to the leisure centres regularly or not, we would love you to get involved.

“The challenge is a great way to support local schools while building up your own fitness and becoming part of our friendly community. Our staff will be there to support you along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad