Leisure centres across the county have seen over 4,000 customers take part in Active Northumberland's Elevate fitness pathway which provides a specially tailored personal fitness plan with expert one-on-one support and guidance.

Some of the fantastic results include lower body weight, lower blood pressure and resting heart rate, improved bone density, increased muscle mass and improved mobility and flexibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the anniversary of the Elevate 3 step fitness programme, Active Northumberland is offering five lucky residents the chance to be selected to get a free 12-month Active Anytime Plus membership. All you need to do to be in with the chance of being selected is fill in a form by June 21 at nland.cc/active

Danielle Richardson is pleased with her progress since joining the Elevate programme.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “We’ve had some amazing results from the programme which has set participants on the track to a healthier and fitter future.”

Elaine Cusack, who signed up for the Elevate programme at Blyth Sports Centre, said: “Every time I go to Blyth gym, I’m heartened to see a range of users aged from teens to over 60s keeping fit and having fun. Blyth Sports Centre has an inclusive atmosphere and is the perfect place for someone trying to get fit.

“I tell anyone who’ll listen about the special weighing machine used in these one-to-one sessions. As well as weighing you, it calculates muscle density and even tells you how old your body is. I was gratified to be told that my body is 37 years old. Not bad for a 53-year-old!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Richardson, who joined the Elevate programme in February, added: “I had previously been using the gym without a proper structure or programme so joined the Elevate programme with the goal of losing some body fat and gaining muscle.

"I was given a programme by my instructor that was manageable, enjoyable and achievable and we worked on exercise technique to get the most out of my sessions. Fast forward four months and I have achieved my fitness goals.”