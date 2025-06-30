A couple who are part of a well-known family run establishment in Morpeth have spoken out about the state of the site next to them.

The Waterford Lodge in Castle Square has had to deal with the impact of the empty former Benfield site for a number of years and Jason and Jill Atherton have also raised concerns about smashed windows and boards coming down in the wind.

However, long-awaited works are set to take place soon. A scheme for a care home and apartment development by Roseville (Hillgate) Ltd received planning permission earlier this year and it has issued an update following Northumberland County Council’s (NCC’s) announcement about the former Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth.

Hillgate previously said it was waiting for the council’s decision on the site in Newmarket before going ahead with its development.

Mr and Mrs Atherton said: “We and other businesses in this area are paying substantial business rates and we are having to deal with buildings next to us that have been an eyesore for more than 10 years.

“The development would certainly make the area look better and hopefully it would be good for our business, so even though it has been far too long, it would be a positive if work gets underway on the scheme soon now that the developer has received planning permission.

“We don’t understand how it can be allowed to be in such a mess for so many years. You would think that the council would be able to take some action to force some works to take place to make it look less of an eyesore and fix any damage.

“We don’t want to make it just about ourselves because it’s an important issue for Morpeth as a whole. This is because our location is one of the first things people see of Morpeth town centre when they arrive from a northwards direction and it’s a bad look!”

Aerial view of an area of Morpeth that includes The Waterford Lodge and the former Benfield site.

They added: “We are very grateful to our loyal customers for their continued support. They have got used to the eyesore now, but it is a shame for them as well.”

David Nicholson of Roseville (Hillgate) Ltd said: “Roseville (Hillgate) Ltd received the official notice approving the development of the former Benfield site at the end of March 2025 and are now in the process of commissioning the necessary technical reports prior to submission to NCC for its approval, including the environmental management plan, the demolition method statement and the archaeological written statement.

“Once these method statements have been completed and approved, we can then proceed with the demolition of the existing buildings and clear the site prior to any construction taking place.

“Roseville have also been waiting to see what the outcome would be of the proposed sale of the former leisure centre in Newmarket before committing themselves to further expenditure on the site and were pleased to hear of the recent announcement of the local authority’s decision to retain this strategically important site until a more suitable proposal for its redevelopment is found.

“Roseville are now moving forward positively with the development of the former Benfield site and with the help and cooperation of NCC will shortly be able to demonstrate to the public that things are moving forward on the site with the imminent demolition works taking place, together with the replacement of the existing site security fences.”

A spokesperson for NCC said: “The council has been working closely with the landowner to bring forward a comprehensive redevelopment scheme for the Benfield Motors site for a number of years.

“This culminated in planning permission being granted in March 2025 for the site. This includes demolition of all existing buildings within the site and construction of residential care apartments with landscaping.

“We will continue to liaise with the developer on outstanding technical conditions that require resolution before clearance and construction works commence.”