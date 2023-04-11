A ceremony recently took place to present the Mayor’s Achievement Awards.

The winners were Isabel Litster, managing director of Northern View, speedway rider Leon Flint, Berwick and District Cancer Support Group volunteer Tom Matthewson, Margaret Johnson, secretary of the Berwick and District Friends of Dementia group, and the Spittal Gardening Group.

Tom was put forward by Ann Short. He has volunteered for the cancer support group, also known as Berwick Cancer Cars, for 15 years.

The group photo at the end of the Mayor’s Achievement Awards ceremony. Berwick Cancer Cars chairman Andrew Smith, right, attended on behalf of Tom Matthewson who could not attend the ceremony. Picture by Andrew Green.

Her nomination included the following: “Tom’s contribution to the charity has been immeasurable in ensuring residents of Berwick and District have been able to access their cancer treatment.

“Tom not only drives for the charity, but has also taken responsibility for ensuring the six cars are clean, fuelled, maintained and equipped on a daily basis for the safety of vulnerable clients.”

Margaret was nominated by Debra Jerdan, who said: “She (Margaret) works tirelessly for the charity.

“She organises the weekly activities for the Alz Cafe, takes part in every bucket collection, gives support to members and their carers, runs the Facebook page, ensures that every member receives a birthday cake, card and message, organises guest speakers, organises trips out and organises prizes for our raffles, bingo days and competitions.

Tom Matthewson, left. Picture by Roger Peaple. Also pictured are Roger Peaple (media), Ann Short (trustee) and Andrew Smith (chairman) of the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group. Picture by Andrew Green.

“Margaret does all of this with a smile and a chuckle that lights up the room.”

Isabel was nominated by Karen Renton, who said: “Community is at the heart of everything Isabel does. She works tirelessly and selflessly to improve life for others and has set up a number of community initiatives.

“These include a summer holiday kids club to help parents and children reconnect with each other after Covid and the lockdowns, and a ‘warm space’ offering hot drinks, soup and warmth to support anyone experiencing fuel poverty.”

Zayden Law said about Leon: “In 2022, he won the under 19 and under 21 British championships. He also rode as a reserve in the British Grand Prix in Cardiff, scoring points, then rode in sgp 2 (under 21) almost qualifying for the semi finals.

“He still lives and works in Berwick and rides for Berwick Bandits. He will captain the team in the upcoming season.”

