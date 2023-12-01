A Morpeth couple were among the winners at a prestigious national ceremony.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben and Bethan Harding received the Start Up Business of the Year accolade at The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London.

The former headteachers started their Harding Education business 18 months ago and the success of their ‘Winning With Numbers’ teaching programme in a short period of time was recognised with an award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is already proving popular with primary schools purchasing a platform license and parents buying access for their child directly.

Ben and Bethan Harding with their award.

The judges said that their unique approach to teaching number fluency to children “is set to make a significant difference to children’s abilities to work with numbers, a crucial aspect for the UK’s future”.

They added: “Commendably, the founders’ willingness to take the risk in the educational sector reflects a remarkable start-up journey, showcasing dedication and resilience.”

The programme has more than 1,500 short teaching videos that children and parents watch together, before completing the follow-up questions and receiving online feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each teaching video is carefully sequenced to smoothly build the child’s fluency with numbers over time, without leaving any gaps in learning. For children that already have gaps in learning, the system takes the learner back automatically to a personalised support lesson.

Mr and Mrs Harding said: “We are humbled by the win and share this award with the Winning With Numbers schools across the country.

“Our mission is to improve life chances by providing schools and parents with a curriculum and learning platform that ensures children are fluent and confident with numbers.”