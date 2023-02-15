Ellingham Hall’s team just missed out on the national title at The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) but were honoured to be ‘highly commended’ – beating venues from across the country.

The multi award-winning team was crowned regional winner for the ‘Best Events Team’ in the North East and Yorkshire last November. They were then entered into the national final and invited to an awards ceremony in London.

David Fordham-Scott, general manager, said: “I am incredibly honoured to have represented our events team at the national awards, and to see Ellingham Hall recognised as a jewel in the crown for the North East.

Ellingham Hall events team.

“At Ellingham we strive to take our couples on a very special journey, creating many magical moments along the way to ensure that their requirements aren’t only met but exceeded. This award is voted for by our couples which makes this achievement all the more rewarding.”

Anthony Hunter, director, said: “To win at a regional level for the second year in a row was a huge achievement for our business. To then take the team to London for the national awards and receive a 'highly commended', against a huge volume of successful venues in the country was a wonderful feeling.

“The team has worked extremely hard and thoroughly deserves this recognition, and I couldn't be prouder. The North East often gets overlooked at national level despite having some fantastic businesses, however I'm pleased we could represent the quality of our region at this prestigious event.”

The accolade for Ellingham Hall, located a few miles north of Alnwick, comes just as it becomes part of a new company.

Unveiled Venues will run the Northumberland venue alongside its new sister site, Lemmington Hall, near Alnwick which will operate as a smaller wedding venue.