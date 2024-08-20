Access to Northumberland beauty spot to close for filming of Danny Boyle blockbuster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Further filming for a major new film is taking place at a popular Northumberland beauty spot.

Film crews working on Danny Boyle’s horror sequel 28 Years Later are onsite at Plankey Mill Farm between Haydon Bridge and Allendale.

A road closure notice posted by Northumberland County Council states that the U8047 access road has permission to be closed from August 12 until December 12.

An order by Northumberland County Council prohibits vehicles from using the road between the entrance to Strother House heading west for 390 metres. The road will be closed at all times and there is no alternative route for vehicular traffic.

Main road into Plankey Mill in Northumberland closed to non-residents as they set up for filming 28 Years Later.

The council say the order has been made due to the “likelihood of danger to the public” and “to allow the safe parking of production vehicles before and during the production of a film at Plankey Mill Farm”.

The farm is owned by The Jesuits in Britain, while the surrounding area – known as Allen Banks and Staward Gorge – is owned and maintained by the National Trust. The farm was the scene of controversy last year, when lifelong tenant Walter Renwick was evicted by the landowner following a lengthy dispute.

A popular campsite, which had been in operation since the 1940s, was also shut down amid concerns it did not have the proper authorisation.

28 Years Later, which stars Cillian Murphy and Jodie Comer, will feature locations across Northumberland and has seen A-list famous faces pop up across the county.

Filming took place in Rothbury and Kielder earlier this year, with Danny Boyle himself visiting Rothbury in April.

The Oscar-winning director of films such as Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire described Northumberland as a “wonderful place to come film” in July. He added: “It’s beautiful, absolutely gorgeous.”

Also featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes, the post-apocalyptic movie is a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later.