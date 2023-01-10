Academy trust chief with 38 years of experience in the education sector awarded an OBE
The head of an academy trust that includes a number of schools in Morpeth has been recognised in the New Year Honours.
The OBE recipients included Simon Taylor, CEO of The Three Rivers Learning Trust.
Initially beginning his career in education as a history teacher in 1985, he has since held several senior leadership positions in secondary schools as well as being appointed headteacher at the trust’s high school – The King Edward VI School in Morpeth – in 2007.
Since 2018, Mr Taylor has held the position of CEO at the trust. He has also been a national leader of education and a Northumberland School Improvement Partner, working with a number of schools in the area to help to support school improvement.
With a total of 38 years of experience in working with schools across Gateshead, Newcastle and Northumberland, Mr Taylor was contacted by the Cabinet Office at the end of 2022 to receive the news.
He said: “I feel very humbled and proud to have received this honour.
“I have worked with so many hard-working and talented colleagues who make a difference to the lives of children and young people on a daily basis.
“I would like to dedicate this award to those I have worked with, in appreciation of their support and dedication.”
The OBE is an award in the category of ‘The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire’. It is given to those who make a large contribution to the arts, sciences, charitable works and/or public service.