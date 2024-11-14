Abbey Road image of The Beatles recreated in Rothbury as new zebra crossing installed
A new zebra crossing has been added to the middle of Rothbury.
Northumberland County Council and Cllr Steven Bridgett got the crossing tidied up in the nick of time for the town’s Remembrance Sunday service.
The crossing has been vital to providing less mobile residents with a safe place to cross in the busy part of the town and will slow down traffic travelling through.
In appreciation of the new zebra crossing, residents recreated the iconic ‘Abbey Road’ image from the Beatles album to celebrate the occasion.
