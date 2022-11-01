The 27 new homes at Adlam Court have been developed specifically for local people.

The Castles & Coasts Housing Association (CCHA) project consists of eight bungalows, six three-bed houses and 13 two-bed houses, and have all now been let.

Homes England helped fund the project, which was delivered on time and within the £4 million budget, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 and material shortages.

The official opening ceremony of Adlam Court, Blyth.

Work started on the scheme in February 2021, and has transformed an area of abandoned land, turning it into a small modern community of much-needed homes for local families and older people.

Rob Brittain, CCHA’s property services director, said: “This exciting, high quality new development is exactly what is required to ensure people who have been brought up in Blyth and have raised families here can still afford to live in this beautiful coastal community. 100 per cent of the homes are offered at affordable rent to those who have a connection to the area, with an eligible housing need.

“I’d like to thank Homes England and Imperator Developments for working with us on this scheme. It is a wonderful example of sympathetic urban development addressing a specific local need.”

Jo Gooding, CCHA’s development manager, added: “Northumberland County Council has recognised how vital this project is and how it complements the area’s ongoing regeneration. We are really excited about the first homes being completed and occupied by local people.”

The development has been named Adlam Court to commemorate the lifesaving work of the Joseph Adlam lifeboat. The Joseph Adlam was in service from 1921-1948 and holds the most lifesaving launches of all of the town’s vessels.

CCHA asked the RNLI for permission to use the name and the organisation fully supported the idea of forging a local connection to part of the town’s history.