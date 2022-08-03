A tweet posted on social media by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently in attendance at an incident on the A189 south of the Bebside roundabout. The A189 southbound carriageway is closed at this location, please avoid the area.”

A spokeswoman for the service has since confirmed that three fire appliances were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 6.27pm and that the collision involved a car and two motorbikes.

A further tweet from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has since confirmed that the “road will remain closed on the southbound carriageway for some time while Police carry out investigations”.

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 6.24pm to attend a road traffic collision involving two motorbikes. A paramedic ambulance, air ambulance and clinical team lead were deployed.

"The doctor on the scene treated one patient for leg and suspected back injuries before they were transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.”