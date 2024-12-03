Forestry England’s and Forest Holidays’ shared sustainable vision and partnership has had a big influence on the Wild Kielder project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two organisations teamed up to embark on the nature recovery project ‘Wild Kielder’ at Kielder Forest in 2023, where a study of environmental DNA (eDNA) from the soil revealed the variety of fungi and insects, helping Forestry England track biodiversity recovery in the wild area.

With support from Forest Holidays, Forestry England commissioned a comprehensive habitat survey of the 6,300-hectare Wild Kielder site and a team of surveyors mapped and undertook a condition assessment of each habitat parcel according to standard guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term vegetation monitoring plots were also established, which is a crucial addition and supports decision making and monitoring change over time.​

Mark Holroyd, Forestry England North England Head of Recreation and Communications (left), with Jess Robinson, Forest Holidays Environment and Ecology Lead. Picture: Forestry England.

In October 2018, wildlife cameras confirmed a pine marten in a remote area of Kielder Forest, Since then, Forestry England has been working with partners to support the return of this native predator and restore a vital part of the woodland eco system.

Tina Taylor, Forestry England’s Wild Kielder project officer, said: “We know through planned monitoring and reports of sightings that pine martens are increasingly moving into Kielder Forest and setting up home. With the support of Forest Holidays, Forestry England have set up a network of wildlife cameras throughout Wild Kielder.

"Images from the cameras will help understand which parts of the site pine martens are using. In turn, this information will help us take positive actions to ensure that pine martens stay and thrive in Kielder Forest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forestry England also carried out archaeological surveys in the Wild Kielder area, with one survey revealing approximately 250 heritage features that need a more detailed assessment. More research will be conducted to review and expand these findings.

Image of one of the pine martens captured on camera in Kielder Forest. Picture: Forestry England.

Tina added: “Wild Kielder will transform the landscape and develop new management strategies that will benefit Forestry England’s other wild areas. The research means we can make improvements and share knowledge, which is crucial for tackling the challenges of large-scale ecological recovery projects.”

With research and data, Forestry England can develop plans to restore natural processes and diverse, sustainable ecosystems at Wild Kielder.

These ecosystems will reflect local biodiversity and support sustainable forest management, aligning environmental goals with economic needs.