A wooftastic visit to Northumberland first school and an out of this world new name
The officers started off by introducing Benji and Drake, a couple of their police dogs, to the pupils. They learned all about the highly trained dogs and their remarkable ability to search for hidden items, follow commands and work alongside their police handlers to keep the public safe.
The highlight of the day came when the children were invited to help name the newest member of the police dog team, a 10-week old puppy.
After a lot of excitement and creative thinking, the pupils proudly settled on the name ‘Galaxy’ for the young recruit.
Mrs Gammer, a teacher at the school, said “As part of the visit, the officers brought their newest recruit to the dog handling section and we were thrilled to be given the important job of naming her. As a school, we decided that Galaxy was a fantastic title for such a brave dog.
“PC and DS Colquhoun gave us a great insight into the important work the police and dog handlers do. Their visit has certainly inspired some of our children to consider a role in the police force in the future and helped to build and foster strong relationships in the community.
“We are so grateful to Northumbria Police for their visit and hope that Galaxy has a long and successful career stopping crime in our area.”
The event, organised as part of the school’s ‘People Who Help Us’ provision, allowed the pupils to learn first-hand about the vital role that police officers and their canine companions play in protecting the community.
Mrs Stephenson, joint headteacher at Tritlington C of E First School, said: “The children were so excited to meet the police dogs and see how they work.
“It’s such a memorable way for them to learn about the community around them and understand the important role of people who help us every day.”
The school is also currently welcoming prospective families interested in nursery or reception places for 2025. Open days and tours are available by appointment.
For more information on how to visit the school, call 01670 787383 or email [email protected]
