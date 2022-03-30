A ‘win, win’ event in Morpeth

Picture from a previous Morpeth Lions Club book sale.

This one will take place over four days from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10 on the Market Place.

Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “The last book sale we did has enabled the club to make donations of over £5,000 recently.

“We are aware of many other local needs to be met and hope the next sale will allow us to do that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This really is a ‘win, win’ event whereby supporters can buy brilliant books at reasonable prices.

“The fact that the books have all been donated means that there will be little in the way of overheads and our support for meeting community needs will be maximised.