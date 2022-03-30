A ‘win, win’ event in Morpeth
Another sale of books and jigsaws is being organised by Morpeth Lions Club.
This one will take place over four days from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10 on the Market Place.
Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “The last book sale we did has enabled the club to make donations of over £5,000 recently.
“We are aware of many other local needs to be met and hope the next sale will allow us to do that.
“This really is a ‘win, win’ event whereby supporters can buy brilliant books at reasonable prices.
“The fact that the books have all been donated means that there will be little in the way of overheads and our support for meeting community needs will be maximised.
“We never take public support for granted, but we hope that we will see many local readers and jigsaw puzzlers coming along.”