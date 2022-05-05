A wheely good show for Northumberland school

Record-breaking bike stunt team 3SIXTY wowed children and staff as they celebrated becoming the first school in the North East and one of only a handful nationally to achieve the Modeshift STARS platinum award – the scheme’s highest honour.

Since signing up for the scheme in 2019, cycling has become a key part of life at Stannington First School.

Among the 60 initiatives delivered so far are a bike track on their school field, where pupils can hone their skills, as well as new bike and scooter storage facilities and pool bikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Stannington First School in Northumberland received the Modeshift STARS platinum award from Coun John Riddle following a display from the 3SIXTY bicycle stunt team.

It is also a keen supporter of Northumberland County Council’s Big Gear Change campaign, which encourages residents to make small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on both health and the environment.

Headteacher Alexandra Palmer said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive our Modeshift platinum award and this was a fantastic way to celebrate the commitment and enthusiasm undertaken by the whole school community to make a positive change.

“Working with our local community, we have considerably reduced traffic congestion at the school gates, which has made the area safer and cleaner.

“We have identified a walking zone around our school with two designated ‘Park and Stride’ areas for those who can't travel actively for the whole journey, and engagement with active travel means the vast majority of our pupils arrive at school energised and ready to learn – it’s a really positive start to the school day.”

Pupils from Stannington First School received their Modeshift STARS platinum award following a display from the 3SIXTY bicycle stunt team.

Modeshift STARS is a national awards scheme recognising schools, businesses and other organisations that have shown excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable and active travel.

Presenting the award, Coun John Riddle, the county council’s cabinet member for local services, said: “This award is very well-deserved as Stannington First School have been doing amazing things since they started on their STARS journey.

“They are leading the way regionally and nationally and are a true inspiration to us all.”