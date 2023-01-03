A total of 44 teams took part this year, with the mile-long course keeping with tradition by starting and ending at The Blackbird.

Organised by Ponteland 41 Club with the support of Ponteland Rugby Club and a number of volunteers, the event also uses the sponsorship and entry fees to support good causes.

The Open Race was won by James Leiper and Robert Holt, well ahead of the rest of the field, in six minutes and 20 seconds. The slightly fastest ever time of six minutes and 18 seconds was recorded back in 1983.

The start of the Ladies Race. Picture by Colin Morgan – leisurepics.co.uk

Second were Richard and Ella Leiper and third were Jack and Daniel Johnson.

The Ladies Race was won by Caitlin Flanagan and Erin Bright in seven minutes and 46 seconds – which is the second fastest ever recorded time for the Ladies Race.

Second was previous multiple winner Joanne Shallcross with Sarah McDougle and third were Charlotte Naughton and Louisa Hamilton.

The Junior Race was won by Cate and Millie Johnson. Second were Stephen Scope-Wilson and Joe Lin and third were Ella and John Leiper, of the athletic Leiper family.

Legend has it that the roots of the race go back to the 14th Century when Ponteland residents were suffering from a harsh winter, making food and fuel in very short supply.

Local leader St John De Hornby gathered the villagers and took them hunting, using wheelbarrows to bring their spoils back home.

Since that time, the wheelbarrow race has become an annual tradition.

Stuart Young, owner of the award-winning The Blackbird, said: “The Blackbird is a really important part of the local community, so getting behind the wheelbarrow race is something we like to do every year.”

More than £3,000 was raised and this will be donated to St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home, the area covered by the latter includes Ponteland.