Berwick Churches Together, Northern View and Berwick Community Trust have come together to co-ordinate this support for people amid concern that some people in the town will have to limit the amount of heating they use in their homes due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The current issues with energy supplies led to National Grid boss John Pettigrew saying earlier this week that blackouts would have to be imposed in the “deepest darkest evenings” in January and February if electricity generators did not have enough gas to meet demand, particularly if there is a bout of cold weather.

At the Warm Spaces, everyone is welcome to come for hot drinks, companionship, to charge phones and to stay warm at no cost to themselves.

Tweedmouth Parish Church is one of the Warm Spaces in the Berwick area.

Rev Rachel Hudson, Vicar of Scremerston, Spittal and Tweedmouth, said: “As well as providing a warm space for people to go, the companionship element is also very important given that many people in the community were isolated during the Covid pandemic.

“Many of our church members are volunteering for this. Our faith matters in everyday life and this is one way we are seeking to serve the community.

“Activities such as jigsaws will be provided and we will be available to listen if anyone wants to talk about things. However, you will not be asked why you need the service, nor be expected to participate in any church activity.”

Northern View in Highcliffe has received donations of food such as soup and biscuits to provide alongside hot drinks and money to help the service.

Director Isabel Litster said: “All are welcome, although this is about supporting the people who need help the most – those who are alone and vulnerable.

“We put out a call for volunteers to give us a hand and the response has been phenomenal, and this means we can bring people to our premises and take them back home.

“We felt that we needed to do our little bit for the community during the cost-of-living crisis and even if it’s only two or three people being helped, it will be worth it.”

Becci Murray, operations director at Berwick Community Trust, said that people who go along can access its other services at the same time – and there is a potential for a crossover with the food bank.

She added: “We’ve had a slow start, but we think this will be particularly useful when the weather gets colder.”

The Warm Spaces in the Berwick area are as follows.

Monday: 10am to noon Berwick Community Trust, William Elder Building; 10am to 4pm Northern View (Highcliffe); 11am to 2pm Tweedmouth Parish Church, Church Road; 1pm to 4pm Berwick Parish Church Hall, The Parade.

Tuesday: 11am to 2pm St John’s Church, Spittal (Mercers Room); 2.30pm to 4.30pm St Andrew’s Wallace Green (Church of Scotland).

Wednesday: 10am to 2pm Berwick Baptist Church, Golden Square; 10am to 2pm Salvation Army, Church Street; 10am to 4pm Northern View.

Thursday: 11am to 4pm St Peter’s Scremerston

Friday: 10am to 5pm Northern View.