Despite the not so good weather, there was a good turnout in Morpeth on Saturday to watch the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers march through the town centre.

Serving Fusiliers from 5 FUSILIERS took part, as well as cadets and veterans, and it was also an occasion to commemorate St George’s Day that was the following day.

The regiment, which has the freedom of Northumberland, has strong ties in the North East with a sub-unit in Cramlington and another plus its battalion headquarters based in Newcastle.

Before the parade, there was a special church service for invited guests at The Church of St James The Great. It was conducted by Padre 5 FUSILIERS, Maj John Whalley, and the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Canon Simon White.

1 . Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Morpeth parade 1 The parade marches through Morpeth town centre. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

2 . Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Morpeth parade 2 The parade marched to the music of the band. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

3 . Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Morpeth parade 3 Some of the flag holders in the parade. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

4 . Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Morpeth parade 4 Despite the not so good weather, there was a good turnout in Morpeth on Saturday. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales