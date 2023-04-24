News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
10 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
57 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers celebrated their freedom of Northumberland with a special church service and parade through Morpeth. Pictures by Anne Hopper.The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers celebrated their freedom of Northumberland with a special church service and parade through Morpeth. Pictures by Anne Hopper.
The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers celebrated their freedom of Northumberland with a special church service and parade through Morpeth. Pictures by Anne Hopper.

A warm welcome as Royal Regiment of Fusiliers march through Morpeth after church service

Despite the not so good weather, there was a good turnout in Morpeth on Saturday to watch the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers march through the town centre.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST

Serving Fusiliers from 5 FUSILIERS took part, as well as cadets and veterans, and it was also an occasion to commemorate St George’s Day that was the following day.

The regiment, which has the freedom of Northumberland, has strong ties in the North East with a sub-unit in Cramlington and another plus its battalion headquarters based in Newcastle.

Before the parade, there was a special church service for invited guests at The Church of St James The Great. It was conducted by Padre 5 FUSILIERS, Maj John Whalley, and the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Canon Simon White.

The parade marches through Morpeth town centre.

1. Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Morpeth parade 1

The parade marches through Morpeth town centre. Photo: Anne Hopper

Photo Sales
The parade marched to the music of the band.

2. Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Morpeth parade 2

The parade marched to the music of the band. Photo: Anne Hopper

Photo Sales
Some of the flag holders in the parade.

3. Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Morpeth parade 3

Some of the flag holders in the parade. Photo: Anne Hopper

Photo Sales
Despite the not so good weather, there was a good turnout in Morpeth on Saturday.

4. Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Morpeth parade 4

Despite the not so good weather, there was a good turnout in Morpeth on Saturday. Photo: Anne Hopper

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MorpethNorthumberlandNorth East