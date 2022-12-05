The representatives from both towns, which are members of the Walled Towns Heritage (WTH) UK group, discussed the fact that the structures were built during the reign of Edward I.

Conwy’s walls, built to protect the town’s English settlers from the Welsh, are of slightly earlier construction and date between 1283 and 1287.

Berwick’s townsfolk had to wait until the early 1300s to have fortifications to keep them safe from the Scots.

Representatives from Berwick-upon-Tweed and Conwy in Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Edward’s investment of the enormous sum at the time of £15,000 and regular maintenance of the walls at Conwy means that the almost complete circumference of three quarters of a mile are considered to be some of the finest in Europe.

Berwick’s medieval walls were funded by a ‘murage’ tax on certain goods the town imported. The lack of further investment, despite a temporary structure being added, meant that by 1405 they fell into disrepair and it was considered impractical to upgrade them.

A new set of fortifications were constructed on a smaller circuit of about a mile, destroying much of the original medieval build. Some of the medieval wall does remain today, both outside of the Elizabethan wall and where they have been incorporated into the Elizabethan design.

Margaret Shaw, chairperson of Berwick Conservation Area Advisory Group which administers the WTH initiative, said: “It is proposed to invite other member towns to visit Berwick to strengthen our network and to have greater understanding about the nature of our town walls.

