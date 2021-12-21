A time of giving and receiving for Seahouses lifeboat crew

Crew members Tris Owens, Santa with his bag of gifts, Station Mechanic Graeme Trotter, and crew member Iain Saunders. Picture: Seahouses RNLI.

The presents, purchased from the the Seahouses crew’s private fund, not RNLI funds, helped bring a little cheer to pupils during this difficult time.

Children were able to have a look at the inshore lifeboat, RNLB Grace Darling, which was taken to the school on the station Landrover.

Meanwhile, Santa and his little helpers from Alnwick Round Table visited the lifeboat station and other local charities to present Christmas cheques.

Alnwick Round Table - and Santa - on a recent visit to Seahouses.

Coxswain Craig Pringle said: "This was a fantastic donation, and we are very grateful and welcome the Round Table’s support.

"The lifeboats were pulled out onto the station apron, and were decorated with festive lights for the occasion, which provided a suitable welcome for our VIP visitor, Santa.