A tasty way for school in Berwick to support Mary’s Meals charity
St Cuthbert's Catholic First School in Tweedmouth supported a charity when a group of pupils joined parishioners of Our Lady and St Cuthbert for a porridge breakfast.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 18:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 18:24 BST
Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “Our Mini Vinnies, along with some children from class 3 in school, met up to donate to the amazing Mary’s Meals and enjoy breakfast together.
“Our school donated £86, which is a fantastic amount that will go towards feeding at least three children in some of the world’s poorest countries. It costs just £19.15 to feed a child for a whole school year.”
“Our Mini Vinnie President presented the money to James Bruce, who organised the event from our parish.”