Pupils at St Cuthbert's Catholic First School in Tweedmouth have been raising funds for Mary's Meals.

Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “Our Mini Vinnies, along with some children from class 3 in school, met up to donate to the amazing Mary’s Meals and enjoy breakfast together.

“Our school donated £86, which is a fantastic amount that will go towards feeding at least three children in some of the world’s poorest countries. It costs just £19.15 to feed a child for a whole school year.”