The survey by Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind Dry January, shows that 16% of North East adults – around 343,540 people – say they will give up alcohol for 31 days to begin 2023.

It highlighted that drinking habits have changed over the past six months due to the cost-of-living crisis. To reduce spending, 29% of people said they have opted to drink at home rather than at a pub.

Balance, North East alcohol programme, and Northumberland County Council are encouraging people in Northumberland to join in the Dry January campaign to feel all the benefits including losing weight, feeling energised, sleeping better and having a healthier relationship with alcohol.

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for Balance.

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for Balance, said: “It can be hard to break drinking habits but millions of people around the country will be doing Dry January and hoping to feel the benefits. People who take part often say they feel better and more invigorated.

“It is clear some people are turning to alcohol to cope with worrying times. However stressful life can be, alcohol is not the answer and is never going to make us feel better in the long-term.”

Wendy Pattison, the county council’s cabinet member for adult well-being, said: “Dry January is a great opportunity to make a healthy start to the year and to rethink our attitude towards alcohol.”