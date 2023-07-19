News you can trust since 1854
A summer spectacular in Morpeth town centre begins this weekend

A packed programme to attract people to Morpeth town centre over the next six weeks starts this weekend.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST

Every Saturday afternoon throughout July and August, Sanderson Arcade will host a live DJ set from 2pm to 7pm in the main piazza area.

Spinning Superiority will be kicking things off this Saturday (July 22) with a special appearance from Lady V Saxophone at 1pm to really get the party started.

There will be something for everyone with a different theme each week, from funky soul to classic Motown. Visitors can enjoy a fruity cocktail, or mocktail, on Barluga’s outdoor terrace.

From left, Kaitlin Hattle (assistant centre manager at Sanderson Arcade) and Lottie Thompson.From left, Kaitlin Hattle (assistant centre manager at Sanderson Arcade) and Lottie Thompson.
To tie in with the Summer Social events, the Arcade’s gallery display has been changed to a sparkly, disco theme.

Lottie Thompson, Sanderson Arcade’s centre manager, said: “We can’t wait to launch our Summer Social event this weekend. It’s something new and exciting, and will bring so many visitors into the town centre.

“We’ve come up with a different theme for each week so we can accommodate all of our wonderful customers.”

Also this Saturday, the Summer Market makes its return to Morpeth Market Place packed with fresh local produce and the usual traders.

From 9am to 3pm, shoppers can purchase delicious foodie delights and other items from the stalls.

The popular Makers Market will return the following weekend (July 29), with a range of local craft traders attending, and the regular Farmers’ Market will take place on Saturday, August 5.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with the events in Sanderson Arcade and markets in the Market Place, go to www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events

