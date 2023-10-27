News you can trust since 1854
The property is on the market with Springbok Properties, Nationwide, for offers in excess of £415,000.

A stunning four-bedroom home near Berwick is on the market

A well-maintained and characterful detached home near Berwick has become available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 18:45 BST

As well as spacious bedrooms and bathrooms and a living room, the Middle Ord property has a separate dining room, an office and a fitted kitchen with wall and base cabinetry.

It is on the market with Springbok Properties, Nationwide, for offers in excess of £415,000.

Front view.

Front view. Photo: RightMove

Living room.

Living room. Photo: RightMove

The property is located near Berwick.

The property is located near Berwick. Photo: RightMove

Kitchen.

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

