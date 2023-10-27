A stunning four-bedroom home near Berwick is on the market
A well-maintained and characterful detached home near Berwick has become available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 18:45 BST
As well as spacious bedrooms and bathrooms and a living room, the Middle Ord property has a separate dining room, an office and a fitted kitchen with wall and base cabinetry.
It is on the market with Springbok Properties, Nationwide, for offers in excess of £415,000.
