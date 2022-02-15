A special service for World Day of Prayer in Morpeth

The service in Morpeth will take place at St James’s Church.

World Day of Prayer is an international women-led ecumenical organisation that enables women all over the world to share the ideas and concerns of the writing nation.

A spokeswoman for the national committee said: “We celebrate our diversity and the contribution made to our countries by the many groups and individuals who have made their home here.

“We use our Bible text ‘I know the plans I have for you’ from Jeremiah to reflect on some of the issues facing us today – poverty, domestic abuse and disability – finding hope in difficult situations and encouragement in the help we can give to each other.”