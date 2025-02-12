A lawyer has been appointed as a trustee after being blown away by an education charity for disadvantaged and vulnerable young women in Northumberland.

Lydia Stewart, a solicitor in the Muckle LLP Real Estate team, visited Choysez in Bedlington to find out more about the charity's work, which has been providing alternative classroom provisions to young women aged 9 to 16 for over two decades.

Lydia was so impressed by the charity’s work, its team and the young women it helps that she has now become a trustee. Sharing their vision for care and kindness, Lydia aims to support the future development of Choysez.

Choysez teaches young women outside the mainstream system from across Northumberland, putting their educational and emotional needs first. The charity aims to improve students’ self-esteem and support them to achieve GCSE and other nationally recognised Key Stage 3 qualifications.

Muckle LLP has supported Choysez for several years and since 2023, the firm has provided the charity with £8,000 in grants from its Community Fund, which has awarded over £720,000 to good causes across the North East and Cumbria.

The legal firm gives 1% of its annual profits to the fund, which supports charities and organisations that help young people, tackle disadvantage, improve social mobility and champion causes close to the hearts of its people.

Chris Conroy, centre manager at Choysez, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lydia to the Board and I’m sure she will bring with her some new ideas and real experience to support our charity expansion.

“We are all very proud of our project and of the young people in our care who are thriving despite the disadvantages and challenges they face.

“It’s obvious Lydia and Muckle really care about our project. This means everything to us, and we’re delighted to strengthen our relationship further.”

Lydia said: “When I visited Choysez, I was blown away by the amazing work that the charity team does – but especially by the young women we met.

“It inspired me to do more and I’m so proud to be a trustee at this charity, which is truly changing the lives of so many young women. I’m committed to ensuring that both the charity and Muckle do more to help many more young women over the next few years.”