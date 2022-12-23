Landlady Andrea Johnson, Sarah Robinson from Stobhill Link, assistant manager Natalie Grenfell and The Office colleague Jill North.

The Office, which is run by Andrea Johnson, set up plastic tubs inside and outside its premises in Chantry Place a month ago and asked locals to donate what they could.

Not surprisingly, despite the cost-of-living crisis, the pub received scores of items from regulars keen to help Stobhill Link, a registered charity supporting the community of Stobhill and surrounding areas.

And on Friday, the pub handed over its final festive parcel to Sarah Robinson, community co-ordinator at Stobhill Link.

Andrea Johnson, landlady of The Office pub in Morpeth.

Sarah said: “The Office have very kindly donated food and household supplies to our Community Fridge Project.

"These items are supporting families who are struggling through an already tough winter as the cost-of-living crisis takes grip.

“We are very grateful for the kindness of the team at The Office, as are our families who are collecting Christmas parcels and hampers to see them through tough times.”

Stobhill Link is managed by Northumberland Community Enterprise Limited (NCEL).

It offers a wide range of services for local residents, including a community garden, a school uniform bank, a community food pantry, a suits and workwear facility for jobseekers, financial hardship support, a befriending service, gardening and IT clubs, drop-in sessions and help with finding work.

Andrea from The Office said: “We thought it was vital that during this cost-of-living crisis, we did our bit to help.

"We needed to keep it as local as we could, so that’s why we chose Stobhill Link food bank, ensuring the people of Morpeth benefited as much as possible.

"We have, to date, sent 31 bags of food, and held a fundraising event in the pub on Thursday to raise as much money as we can to help. The customers – friends – of The Office never fail with their support in any fundraising event we put their way, they are amazing.

"We also want to say thanks to local businesses Caribe Coffee and Lollo Rosso for their support.”