A Santa surprise at Cresswell Pele Tower
Santa Claus paid a visit to the restored 14th Century Pele Tower at Cresswell to surprise children from local villages with a Christmas gift.
His visit was organised by Bacmans Community Limited, a charitable community hub working on behalf of the communities of Cresswell, Lynemouth, Ellington and Linton.
As well as a gift for every child from Santa, there was food and hot drinks and a bus to take the children and their families to and from Cresswell.
Bacmans was established 10 years ago by local couple Bob and Christina Manners, who work throughout the year with the support of some 20 volunteers to support families from the four villages.
They help the local food bank, give advice to families, run a clothing appeal to support families needing help with school uniforms, arrange outings and events, and organise an annual toy appeal at Christmas-time.
Each week, volunteers are available to meet local families on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Lynemouth (Miners Welfare) Institute.
“We get wonderful support to keep us going throughout the years with donations from local people, organisations and groups, without which we could not survive,” said Christina.
“The visit from Father Christmas is, of course, a highlight of what we do and an event the children love and look forward to. What is lovely is that they chose the Pele Tower as the location because they always love coming here.”
The Pele Tower has been restored and opened as a visitor attraction by Cresswell Parish Council and Greater Morpeth Development Trust with the aid of more than £800,000 in grants, largely from the National Lottery.