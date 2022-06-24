A roaring fun school musical in Morpeth

Pupils at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools in Morpeth were well prepared to be involved in The Lion King Junior Musical, with sell-out audiences for the performances.

By Andrew Coulson
Friday, 24th June 2022, 11:19 am
Pupils at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools performed The Lion King Junior Musical to sell-out audiences. Picture by Halo Photography Studio, Blyth.
More than 200 students had a part in this production – which saw them sing, dance and act, along with working lighting and sound equipment and manning the backstage area.

The set was designed and made by Year 8 Bronze Arts Award students, who also painted the faces of the cast and chorus before each performance.

Costumes were made by pupils at both schools and included a huge elephant puppet, which was carried and worked by five pupils.

The technical team from King Edward VI School came along to support the middle school pupils, under the guidance of Mr Hughes.

Charlotte Jones, creative arts curriculum leader at both schools, said: “The pupils were outstanding and performed a spectacular show for delighted audiences.

“It was so lovely to have so many pupils, past and present, involved with this show.”

