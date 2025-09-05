Jet2.com has celebrated 20 years of operating award-winning flights from Newcastle International Airport.

Marking two decades of continued growth, the leisure airline celebrated with customers and colleagues – putting on the type of VIP customer experience that has seen the company continue to thrive at the airport.

It has expanded from just one aircraft flying to two destinations from Newcastle back in September 2005 to nine aircraft and 54 destinations on sale today.

The airline employed just 10 members of staff at the airport when it started there, whereas that number is now 800.

Picture taken during the celebrations of Jet2.com operating flights from Newcastle International Airport for 20 years.

Over the last two decades, almost 15 million people have travelled on holiday onboard a Jet2.com flight from Newcastle International Airport and the airline marked the milestone with a special celebration.

Customers were treated to the famous Jet2.com and Jet2holidays VIP experience, receiving a red carpet welcome at check-in complete with celebratory cupcakes.

While checking in, 20 holidaymakers were also surprised with free flight vouchers to mark 20 years of the airline flying from the airport base.

Jet2.com has seen eight of its loyal colleagues proudly serve the full 20 years at the airport, including cabin crew base manager Lisa McGarry.

She said: “I’ve seen the business grow immensely since I first joined as one of a few cabin crew members. After a year, I was proud to be promoted to performance trainer before progressing to my current role as cabin crew base manager.

“It’s a great feeling coming into work knowing there is support available as the team ethic at Newcastle is amazing. With a fantastic team who all work hard to give our customers the very best experience, I know that every day will be rewarding.”

On the back of its continued growth, Jet2.com is continuing to show its commitment to the region by adding a range of new destinations for winter 25/26 and summer 2026 from the airport.

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “Jet2.com has been a valued partner of Newcastle Airport for 20 years and we are delighted to celebrate this special milestone together.

“The airline’s remarkable growth has not only given millions of passengers more choice when planning their holidays, but it has also created hundreds of jobs and brought significant investment to our region.”