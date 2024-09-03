The event, which took place at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland, welcomed more than 8,000 visitors over the course of Saturday and Sunday – a new record.

Dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds enjoyed over 18 different have-a-go activities and various other activities.

In addition, the two charity dog shows, which were hosted by festival regulars Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter and Roo’s Journey, saw hundreds of dogs enter their classes.

Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “This event is a real team effort and we are extremely grateful to those who have supported us this year.

“This festival has been one of the biggest and best we’ve ever run, and it was a record year for visitor attendance.

“Walking around and seeing everyone having a go at something with their dogs, and seeing those dogs happy and learning, is why we do it.”

1 . Plenty for dogs to try There were over 18 different have-a-go activities at the festival. Photo: Ben Heward Photo Sales

2 . A record breaking year The festival welcomed more than 8,000 visitors over the course of Saturday and Sunday, a new record for the event. Photo: Ben Heward Photo Sales