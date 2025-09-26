Simpsons Malt has published its financial results for 2024, posting a profit before tax of £9.5million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Berwick-based company, which includes agricultural merchanting division McCreath Simpson & Prentice, stated that profitability was lower than in 2023 (£15.2million) due to several factors – including lower malt sales values, a small decrease in speciality malt volumes, increased costs and the quality of the 2023 malting barley harvest.

The wider drinks market also presented challenges for base malt sales volumes, particularly to distilling customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whisky exports by value decreased by 9.5% in 2023 and a further 3.7% in 2024 with global trade disruption, weaker consumer spending and higher domestic taxation all impacting spirit production, and therefore malt demand.

An aerial view of Simpsons Malt's Tweed Valley Maltings site.

The merchanting division, meanwhile, delivered another profitable year despite difficult trading conditions in UK agriculture.

Grain and feed trading outperformed 2023 despite softer raw material costs and lower whisky production, while fertiliser returned to profitability after significant market disruption in the previous year.

Over the past two years, the group has invested £31.7million in infrastructure projects to support malt customers, including £11.5million in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpsons Malt managing director Tim McCreath said: “While profitability was lower in 2024 than in 2023, we have continued to deliver strong results in a challenging environment.

“We have continued to invest in our infrastructure with numerous projects completed in 2024, while our long-term commitment to utilise renewable energy through the Energy Centre neighbouring our Tweed Valley Maltings highlights the positive environmental changes we are making.

“The drastic reductions in malt production emissions not only provides direct benefits to us as a business, but also ensures significant carbon footprint reductions for the malting customers we supply.”