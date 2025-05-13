Cultural regeneration programme Create Berwick and Northumberland County Council have launched a £510,000 fund to support new workspace capital development projects in the town.

Combining £300,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with £210,000 of existing Culture and Creative Zone capital funding from the North East Combined Authority, the new creative workspace fund aims to breathe new life into empty or unused buildings.

Applications are now open and Create Berwick is seeking proposals that enable creative sole traders and businesses in the town to build, make and produce artwork for sale, exhibit their works to current and new audiences, and distribute their creative practice across Berwick and beyond.

Andrea Oliver, Create Berwick manager, said: “Whilst Berwick already has some fantastic spaces that support the growth of cultural and creative sectors, including The Maltings and The Straw Yard at Berwick Barracks, we want to bring some of the town’s unused buildings back into use so they can become new and exciting places where people working in the creative industries can build new audiences and reach new customers.

A fund has been launched to support new workspace capital development projects in Berwick. Picture by Sarah Jamieson.

“Not only will this deliver direct economic benefits across Berwick, it will also encourage tourism to the area and help attract further investment as we improve the built environment across the town.

“We want these new creative spaces to shine a light on Berwick’s amazing creative and cultural sectors. By increasingly the visibility of the town’s creative community, we can encourage more people to get involved in arts and culture, and create new opportunities for people to start creative businesses.”

Projects applying for funding must be able to start delivery as early as possible after June 2025.

Phase one project delivery and spend of up to £300,000 must be completed by December 31, 2025, with phase two project delivery and spend of up to £210,000 completed by December 31, 2026.

Full details and information on how to apply can be found at www.northumberland.gov.uk – all submissions must be received by 5pm on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Over the next two years, Create Berwick will help to regenerate Berwick-upon-Tweed through cultural investment and innovation. For more information about the programme, go to https://createberwick.co.uk