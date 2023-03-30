A £1.1 million project aiming to revitalise the North East's estuaries is coming to an end

The project has received £1.1 million worth of funding which has also been spent on improving habitats and footpaths.

Between £300,000 and £400,000 has been spent in Northumberland alone, with a focus on Blyth and Wansbeck.

The project also saw 37 young people sign up, nine of who were from Northumberland, to gain skills and qualifications that can benefit them in future careers in environmental preservation and similar sectors.

The estuary ranger team North.

Hellen Hornby, project manager, said: “Revitalising our estuaries has delivered nature recovery across six estuaries in the North East.

“In the Northumberland area we have delivered four different inter-tidal habitat creation projects on the Blyth and Wansbeck as well as improving footpaths and access in Butlers Wood and along the Riverside Park in Ashington.

"We've recruited nine young people from Northumberland on trainee employment programmes giving them the skills and experience to gain future employment in the sector. We've also worked with four schools and four community groups to help encourage interest and respect in our estuaries.”

The 18-month project started in September 2021 so is due to end, but the team is already planning for the future.

Estuary Rangers working with friends of Ridley Park planting native wildflowers.

Hellen added: “Looking to the future, in order to deliver additional projects we hope to secure green finance from private investors who are keen to offset their carbon emissions, deliver biodiversity net gain or meet their companies ESG requirements and would welcome a discussion with any interested parties.”

