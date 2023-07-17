Singer/songwriter Philip Stuckey from Warkworth, and guitarist/producer Adrian Fisher from Morpeth, formed Stuckfish in 2017, which is now a highly acclaimed melodic progressive rock band.

After the critical success of their first two albums, Calling (2018) and The Watcher (2019), their ‘epic storytelling’ brand of music continued with the release of album three, Days of Innocence, during 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s reputation expanded during 2022 due to extensive global airplay and strong live performances at the UK Prog festivals, attracting the attention of the White Knight record label to which the band subsequently signed during November.

A photo of Stuckfish. (Photo by Jim Donnelly).

Stuckey said: "We last played Alnwick Playhouse back in 2019, just before lockdown, and soon after we lost two fellow band members, Alan Gibson and Danny Stephenson, sadly taken too soon.

“We will be paying tribute to our departed friends on the night, but also showcasing new music with accompanying films and images.”

The influence of North East musicians Adam Sayers on drums, Phil Morey on bass and Gary Holland on keys is evident in the band’s progression in sound and in the multi-layered textures of the music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuckfish will be supported on the night by Alnwick based melodic prog outfit, Unit 8, making this a truly local affair.