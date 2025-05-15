A group of former crew members had returned to the town in 2015 to commemorate Berwick 900 and Armed Forces Day when they took part in a march past.

Their return, once again to the town, was primarily to scatter at sea the ashes of their late captain Peter Hames. As well as former crew and wives, they were accompanied by his daughter Olivia and partner Sam.

The sea was calm and the sun was shining for a moving service conducted by Rev Adam Hood.

After returning to shore, the group attended and viewed the Berwick Civic Society Main Guard exhibition of HMS Berwick scheduled for this summer season. It has highlighted the strong bond that HMS Berwick and previous ships that have held this name have had with the town and its significant history.

Afterwards, they were warmly welcomed by the former mayor, Michael Greener, who was representing John Robertson in his absence, and the Sheriff, Joe Lang, and his wife and Sheriff's Lady, Jackie Kaines Lang, at a formal drinks and small eats reception at the Town Hall where the group spent time reflecting upon past events.

The weekend was organised by Mike Gathercole and Ken Buxton, who were onboard in 1975, together with Ken’s wife Judith.

They would like a special mention to be given to the following people, as, without their help and co-operation the programme of events over the weekend would not have been possible.

David Thompson and crew, Berwick Boat Trips; Joyce Benton, Mayor’s secretary; Stephen Robinson, town council operations manager; Linda Bankier, archivist; Rev Adam Hood and Anne Humphrey (Berwick Civic Society); Jim Gibson, Phil Rowett and Martha Andrews for their supporting help with the HMS Berwick exhibition and also Martha for the excellent buffet she prepared; Buds Florist.

The visiting group were also grateful that once again the town of Berwick had afforded them enormous hospitality and special thanks go to Coull's Fish and Chip Restaurant, The Kings Arms, The Kings Head and The Brewers Arms.

It is hoped that the group will once again return to the town in October.

Friday, May 9 marked the 50th anniversary of a five-day courtesy visit to the town of HMS Berwick. Pictures by Jim Gibson.

The service was conducted by Rev Adam Hood.

Their return was primarily to scatter at sea the ashes of their late captain Peter Hames.

The sea was calm and the sun was shining for the service.