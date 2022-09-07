A 'pawfect' weekend for North East Dog Festival organisers as canines and owners enjoy activities and attractions
Canines of all shapes and sizes, ages and breeds enjoyed a range of have-a-go activities at this year’s North East Dog Festival.
The event at the weekend saw thousands of owners and their dogs visit Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus, near Ponteland.
It provided space for three charity dog shows, sponsored by Spotty Dog Design.
Roo’s Journey, Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter and GSP Rescue Services hosted classes in everything from most handsome dog to best fancy dress – with some classes seeing entries of more than 40 dogs.
The three shows, across the two days, raised thousands of pounds.
As expected, the giant dock diving pool proved to be a huge success. Many dogs were seen flying through the air to splash into the giant 100,000 litre pool.
The weather was kind on both Saturday and Sunday, and those who came along also had the chance to shop as well as enjoy the activities and attractions.
The trainers and clubs running the have-a-go activities worked non-stop, with some seeing more than 200 dogs per day go through their individual areas.
Elaine Hill led an entertaining duck herding display and other attractions that proved popular included the Walworth Castle Birds of Prey and Kipperridge Gundogs.
Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “We knew it would be hard to top last year, but our team managed it.
“There were more traders, more have-a-go activities, more dog show classes, more displays, pretty much more of everything.
“Visitor numbers were up and the support and feedback has been brilliant, and it was fantastic to see visitors leaving with rosettes, prizes and bags and bags of shopping.
“This event is a real team effort and we are extremely grateful to those who have supported us this year.
“The planning for 2023 starts next week after a brief few days of rest.”
The wellness marquee introduced new speakers and was packed across both days – with visitors able to listen to topics on everything from dogs being blood donors to how best to build confidence in reactive dogs, plus chiropractic and massage therapy for dogs.
New for 2022 included the breed hang out area, an area set aside for similar breeds of dog to get together.