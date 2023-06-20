A range of dog traders were showcased in Morpeth Market Place on Saturday as part of the newly launched summer markets and Sanderson Arcade also welcomed Paw Patrol characters to carry out a meet and greet.

The hotly anticipated Sanderson Barkade competitions were back on the Sunday, which saw over 50 dogs battling it out competing in five categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prizes up for grabs included rosettes, goody bags for category winners and a luxury doggy hamper worth over £100 from Morpeth business My Pet HQ.

Max and Brody Robertson with golden Labrador Milly.

The overall best in show was selected from all the category winners and was awarded to 10-year-old Max Robertson from Morpeth and his 11-year-old golden Labrador Milly, who won Junior Handler.

Max has entered Sanderson Barkade competitions every year since it started in 2021 and in 2022 won reserve best in show.

He said: “I am very happy to have finally won best in show. I can’t wait to judge next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Max judging next year he will be unable to compete – but he has passed the reins on to his five-year-old brother Brody, who is already in training to take part next year.

Mum (Rachel Robertson) and Dad (Paul Robertson) with Max, Brody and Milly.

The other category winners were as follows: Border Terrier Taz with owner Mark (Golden Oldie), English Sheepdog Solo with owner Lila (Best Puppy), Blizzard the Huskie with owner Anna (Fancy Dress), golden Labrador Bella with owner Emily (Best Rescue).