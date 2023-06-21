Northumbria Police recently showcased a first-of-its-kind partnership with British Transport Police (BTP) that utilises a specialist drone scouring the skies, identifying signs of anti-social activity and feeding back to officers on the ground.

Named Operation Jackfruit, this is part of the force’s commitment to tackle the anti-social and illegal use of off-road bikes in rural hotspots and was set up in response to rising concerns across the region.

On Sunday, June 18, members of Morpeth’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined forces with expert BTP officers for another round of the initiative. This was accompanied by high visibility patrols.

A long lens camera being operated and the drone in situ.

At the same time the previous week, officers from Ashington’s NPT also seized a quad bike from Wansbeck Riverside Park after eagle-eyed officers spied it was being driven at high speeds on a public path.

Overseeing the NPTs is Acting Chief Inspector John Swan, of Northumbria Police, who has praised both aspects of the activity.

He said: “Operation Jackfruit is a perfect example of how partners can help one another. After the successes of the first operation, we were keen to ensure this activity is repeated regularly and, although no vehicles were seized this time, it’s important for the public to know we’re out there watching.

“The public should be aware that work doesn’t stop between these operations and we will continue to act day-in, day-out wherever and whenever we see this type of disruption occurring – as has been demonstrated with this seizure in Ashington.

Police seized a quad bike from Wansbeck Riverside Park as it was being driven at high speeds on a public path.

“We’ll take any opportunity we can to provide that reassurance to residents and send the firm message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We know motorcycle disorder is an area of concern for many residents and, as a force, we are committed to taking swift and robust action against riders who are involved in anti-social behaviour and wider disorder.”