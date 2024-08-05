The programme took place on Saturday and Sunday at sites on either side of the Tweed.

Accompanied by piper Andrew Smith, those present at the procession included the Bishop of Berwick, Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, county council leader Glen Sanderson and the Mayor of Berwick.

A variety of free art and craft activities for all the family took place on Saturday and Sunday in the nearby Queen’s Garden.

Saturday’s events on Berwick Quayside included 17th Century living history displays from the Time Bandits and scenes telling the story behind the opening of Berwick Bridge in 1624, as well as demonstrations of stonemason’s skills and performances by Berwick Pipe Band and Spittal Northumbrian Pipers.

On Sunday, the Quayside was filled with more than 20 stalls selling locally-produced crafts and food.

Canon Alan Hughes and Margaret Shaw came up with the idea to mark the anniversary two years ago. They gradually assembled a group of like-minded volunteers, joined by Linda Bankier of Berwick Archives, Rowan Brown and Becki Cooper of Museums Northumberland and Derek Sharman as project manager, who pulled together the plans in just six months.

The group thanked the county council and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council for their invaluable support and members also welcomed Lt Colonel Michael Vernon, Comptroller to The Lord Chamberlain, who was there representing The Coldstream Guards Association. The Coldstream Guards have a long association with Berwick.

Reflecting on the weekend, Coun Sanderson said: “It was a wonderful celebration and in my speech I thanked all the volunteers for their efforts, particularly Alan Hughes and Margaret Shaw.

“Berwick Old Bridge has stood whilst so many huge events in history have taken place, so it was absolutely the right decision by the group of local residents to organise all these activities to mark its 400th anniversary and very important for us as a council to carry out the repair works – in the region of £1million – to maintain it for the future.

“Here’s to the next 400 years!”

1 . Berwick Bridge 400 weekend 1 The procession went across the Old Bridge lined by cadets from Berwick ACF. Photo: Nicola Warren Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Bridge 400 weekend 2 The Time Bandits re-enactors. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Bridge 400 weekend 3 Phil Rowett, Reader, with wreath to be cast into the Tweed. Photo: Andrew Green Photo Sales