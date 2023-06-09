Over the past year, local children have created wildlife homes and assisted with tree planting, areas have been left for wilding and bird feeding stations have all helped increase the fauna and flora.

Now the vicar and members of the congregation have rolled up their sleeves and built a safe structure for two hives cared for by a local beekeeper, Christina Auchinachie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Canon Dennis Handley said: “We are delighted to support all efforts to halt the decline of bees in the community and extend our thanks to Jewsons of Berwick for their generous sponsorship.”