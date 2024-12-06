A network of community spaces are now open across Northumberland so people can come together and relax in a warm and welcoming environment throughout the winter months.

Following winter fuel cuts, Northumberland County Council has partnered with voluntary groups and community organisations to up the warm spaces in venues such as community centres, church halls, libraries and community hubs.

Some warm spaces offer hot drinks, activities or free access computers and WiFi and they are all free to visit.

Community spaces around the county who are taking part in the initiative will have a round orange sticker on their doors or windows reading, ‘warm welcome’.

Council Leader Glen Sanderson, said: “These warm spaces are a place to meet others or simply spend some time quietly in a warm and welcoming environment.”

Giving his thanks to those involved, he said: “I want to thank all those volunteers and community organisations and our staff here at Northumberland County Council for their continued dedication and support of those in our communities who need it most.

“It is really humbling to see people in our communities come together like this and make a difference to others.”

Organisations offering warm spaces not already part of this network and would like to be are encouraged to get in touch.

For more information on warm spaces in Northumberland, opening times and to find your nearest space go to: nland.cc/Warmspace

Alternatively, people can contact Northumberland County Council on 0345 600 6400 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.