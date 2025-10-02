Hannah Noble has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and the team at Harwood Court Care Home in Cramlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She used to work in a launderette for several years from the age of 14 when she left school, she then worked at Vickers Armstrong factory and for a while on a farm.

Hannah worked until she met her husband John, they got married and had their first child, Lesley, followed by John then Linda, and she also has five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She always liked swimming and would go to Scotswood swimming baths after her day’s work at the laundrette. She would always have knitting on the go beside her armchair.

Centenarian Hannah Noble and family.

Hannah and husband John were good dancers and would often go to dances, mainly ballroom dancing. She has travelled a lot – New Zealand, Singapore and everywhere else from Benidorm to Blackpool.

She has been living in Harwood Court Care Home for three years and is enjoying living later life well.