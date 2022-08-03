A marathon effort by duo in Berwick for two good causes

As they did in 2020, the duo walked 26.2 miles, 21 laps, around the town’s Elizabethan walls in aid of good causes.

The walk two years ago was for wards in the Great North Children's Hospital at the RVI in Newcastle and the fundraiser that took place on Sunday was on behalf of Ryan Renton and the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, known as Berwick Cancer Cars.

Ryan, 26, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia back in 2015 when he was just 19. He and his family and friends are fundraising so he can go abroad for trials that could make a long-term difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart Brown and Derek Morton have now done two marathon walks around Berwick's Elizabethan walls.

Berwick Cancer Cars provide free transport to those with a cancer diagnosis living in Berwick and surrounding villages to enable them to reach their cancer-related appointments to both regional hospitals and for specialist cancer treatment further afield.

Derek, who lives in Highcliffe, Spittal, said: “This was my last ever charity event – I started fundraising for good causes when I took part in the 1982 Great North Run.

“We set off at 6.30am and we had a few early risers doing a few laps with us.

“There were a lot of local people on the walls supporting us and a lot of visitors asking what we were doing and the reason why.

“We had the committee from Berwick Cancer Cars do a few laps with us and Andrew Smith piping us along part of the course and up Bank Hill. He did very well as it is steep.

“A few more friends joined us later on and we appreciated all who did some walking with us during the marathon.

“We went at an enjoyable pace, as well as a couple of pit stops to refuel, and did a lot of talking with everyone. We finally finished just after 4.30pm.

“We would like to thank Ryan Renton’s family and all from Berwick Cancer Cars for their support. Also the visitors and people of Berwick for their donations and sponsorship – you are all so kind-hearted and special.

“Around £1,300 has been raised through online and cash donations and will be split equally between the two causes.”