By the end, the volunteers had 27 bags of rubbish, with the litter being collected around the town centre, plus three bags from the station front/Coopies Lane road area.

A total of 19 people came along to the latest Morpeth Litter Group blitz on October 27 and all of the eight planned routes were able to be covered.

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “My sincere thanks to all the volunteers who were able to come along. We really do make a difference.

“A lovely gesture from The Joiners Arms offering the volunteers a coffee – it is always great to be appreciated for our efforts. The scale of cigarette butts was again awful and it is hoped that the Litter in Drains project that starts in November will encourage people to dispose of their cigarette butts properly into the blue bins.”

The group’s final litter blitz for 2024 will take place on Sunday, November 24. Location to be confirmed.